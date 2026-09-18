iPhone 18 Pro goes on sale in India today—You can now get it delivered via Blinkit

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will go on sale in India from September 18, 2026, with customers able to purchase the latest Apple smartphones through the Apple India Store and major retailers. Buyers in select cities can also order the iPhone 18 Pro device through quick-commerce platform Blinkit and get them delivered to their doorstep within minutes.

The new iPhone Pro models will be available from 8 am IST on Friday, giving customers multiple options to purchase the phones online.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max available on Blinkit Customers who have not been able to secure the new iPhones through Apple’s online store or other major e-commerce platforms can check their availability on Blinkit.

The quick-commerce platform has previously offered Apple products, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. For the iPhone 18 Pro sales, Blinkit has partnered with retail outlets to facilitate deliveries in select cities.

Pre-orders for the new Pro models opened earlier, with customers who booked their devices expected to receive them from the first day of sale.

iPhone 18 Pro India price The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant is priced at ₹1,89,900, while the 1TB and 2TB versions cost ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for the 256GB version. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models are priced at ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900, respectively.

The phones are available in burgundy, glacier, black and silver colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max specifications The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch panel. Both support ProMotion with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits, Ceramic Shield 2 and an anti-reflective coating.

Both smartphones are powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, built using a 2nm process. The chip features a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU and Dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims the GPU is up to 40% faster than the A19 Pro, with 50% higher memory bandwidth.

The phones come with 12GB RAM, storage options of up to 2TB and run on iOS 27.

Triple 48MP cameras, longer battery life The iPhone 18 Pro series features a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system. The main Fusion camera has a variable aperture ranging from f/1.48 to f/4.0, alongside 48MP Ultra Wide and 48MP Fusion Telephoto cameras.

Battery life has also received an upgrade. Apple claims the iPhone 18 Pro can deliver up to 36 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max offers up to 45 hours.

Apple offers cashback and trade-in benefits Apple and its retail partners are offering bank discounts, no-cost EMI and exchange deals on the new Pro models.

Eligible buyers can get up to ₹7,000 instant cashback using select cards, including those from American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, subject to applicable terms.

Apple’s Trade In programme offers exchange value of up to ₹81,500, depending on the old device and its condition. Buyers purchasing directly from Apple can also access free Personal Setup.

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India-made iPhone 18 Pro models Two factories in India—one operated by Foxconn and another by Tata Electronics—are manufacturing the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple is increasing production capacity as it seeks to supply India and overseas markets from the first day of sales. This marks the second consecutive year that India-made iPhones are available on the global launch day, while the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are the first Pro models manufactured in India to be available from the start of sales.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, is not being manufactured in India.

Also Read | Apple rolls out iOS 27 with Siri AI ahead of iPhone 18 sales