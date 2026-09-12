iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo launch: No iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max on Apple's online store? Here's what we know

Sticking to its usual product strategy, Apple has reportedly removed the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max from its online store. The move came days after the company launched its 18 Pro models.

Why has Apple discontinued iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max? Removing iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max from its online store align with Apple's usual practice, which involves dropping previous-generation Pro models after launching their successors, Business Today reported.

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As is typical, Apple has discontinued its older Pro models following the launch of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, the next-generation models.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were introduced in September 2025 and went on sale later that month.

Change in prices of old iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air Apple raised prices on several existing iPhone models in India following the launch of its new iPhone 18 Pro lineup, breaking with the usual pattern in which older iPhones become cheaper when a new generation arrives.

After the price hike, the iPhone 17 now starts at ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant, up from its launch price of ₹82,900, marking a ₹17,000 increase.

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The increase is not limited to the iPhone 17. Apple has also raised prices of the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air in India.

The iPhone 17e has become ₹15,000 more expensive, while the iPhone 16 now costs ₹89,900, according to current listings reported after the latest launch.

The iPhone Air has seen an even sharper increase, with its price rising by ₹30,000 for the affected configuration.

Why are older iPhones getting more expensive? The immediate reason appears to be rising component costs, particularly for memory and storage chips, according to reports.

The global demand for memory has surged as technology companies and data-centre operators expand their artificial intelligence infrastructure.

That has tightened supplies and pushed up costs for components used in smartphones and other consumer electronics.

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Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at Counterpoint Research, told Mint that the increase in prices of previous models is largely due to the price hike in memory chips, which has made it increasingly difficult for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to absorb the hit.

He added that the memory crisis is likely to persist for two to three years, with device prices likely to rise. Additionally, Pathak expects offers to dry up.

Apple debuts iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo Apple had on announced Wednesday announced iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, delivering the most advanced pro camera system in an iPhone, and huge leaps in battery life and performance.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four elegant finishes: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy. Pre-orders begin Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18.

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Apple also introduced iPhone Duo, the first foldable iPhone. When open, it’s the thinnest iPhone with the largest display ever — 50% larger than iPhone 18 Pro Max. And it has an outer display with more than 90% of the screen area of iPhone 18 Pro.

Price of iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Max, iPhone Duo The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 (approximately ₹1.14 lakh), and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 (approximately ₹1.24 lakh) in the US.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max start at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900, respectively. The company’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at ₹2,99,900 in India.

Why are Apple products more expensive in India? The price gap between Apple's Duo in India and the US is approximately ₹1 lakh, prompting questions over what drives the higher price for Indian consumers.

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According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at Counterpoint Research, the significant price difference between the US and Indian markets is largely due to taxes.

India’s 18 per cent GST, the currency impact of around five to six per cent, and import duties of approximately 17-18 per cent on products that are not manufactured locally contribute significantly to the higher price in India.

Pathak added, “India pricing is steep, and the difference is primarily because initial Duo sales will not be 'Made in India' for some time. Consequently, imported units attract full import duty, making them significantly more expensive, along with GST and the impact of a weaker rupee.”