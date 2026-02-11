iPhone 18 Pro leak suggests same price, faster chip and larger battery: All you need to know

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, potentially alongside its long-rumoured foldable iPhone. While early reports have pointed to increasing production expenses, fresh analyst notes suggest the company may resist passing those costs on to customers.

According to recent supply chain research, Apple is aiming to keep the starting prices of the iPhone 18 Pro models broadly in line with the current iPhone 17 Pro series.

Analysts point to stable pricing strategy A research note from Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research, seen by MacRumors, indicates that Apple is prioritising tighter cost control across its supply chain. The company is said to be focusing on “cost management” to ensure the next Pro models launch at either unchanged or similar prices compared with their predecessors.

Advertisement

At present, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 in the United States, while the Pro Max begins at $1,199. In India, the base models are priced at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900 respectively. If Apple maintains this strategy, the iPhone 18 Pro range could debut at comparable price points.

Also Read | iPhone 18 could feature under-display face ID and brighter screens

Pu’s claims echo earlier comments from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also suggested Apple would try to avoid significant price increases for the 2026 line-up.

Negotiations with suppliers to offset higher costs Component prices, particularly for memory, have been climbing in recent months. To counter this, Apple is reportedly negotiating with suppliers such as Samsung and SK Hynix to secure more favourable deals on DRAM and NAND chips.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro lineup may debut with foldable iPhone and major camera boost

The company is also believed to be seeking savings in other areas, including display panels and camera modules. These measures could help offset rising manufacturing costs without affecting retail pricing.

Advertisement

Upgrades expected for the Pro models Despite the focus on cost control, the iPhone 18 Pro series is rumoured to bring several hardware upgrades. Leaks suggest the devices could feature telephoto extender lenses and Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip built on an advanced 2nm process.