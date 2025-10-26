iPhone 18 Pro Max could get full internet access straight from space: All you need to know

Apple's latest iPhone 17 series is barely a month old, and the leaks about the company's upcoming iPhone 18 models are already flying in thick and fast. The Cupertino-based tech giant already provides Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 or later models, allowing users to get help in case of an emergency even when they are off the grid with no cellular network.

​The current satellite features, however, are limited to Emergency SOS, Find My, Messages, and Roadside Assistance. However, if a new report by The Information is to be believed, Apple is developing full 5G satellite internet support for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone.

​"Apple plans to add support in upcoming iPhones as early as next year for 5G networks that aren't tethered to Earth's surface, which includes satellites…That would give the iPhone full internet access over satellite," the report noted.

​Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 could also get support for the new feature when it launches around March 2027. To the uninitiated, Apple is said to revamp the launch schedule for the iPhone 18 series, with the standard iPhone 18 model being shifted to 2027 while the other variants will be launching during the usual September 2026 timeframe.

​Apple-SpaceX deal back on the table: ​Reportedly, SpaceX is supporting the same radio spectrum Apple uses for the iPhone's current satellite features. The iPhone maker, however, currently relies on Globalstar to power its Emergency SOS features and is said to have previously declined to sign a deal with SpaceX in order to make Starlink the satellite service provider for the iPhone.

​However, the new report states that there are 'hints' suggesting a deal between Apple and SpaceX could eventually be back on the table.

​Apart from SpaceX adding support for Apple's radio spectrum, Globalstar's executive chairman Jay Monroe has also reportedly discussed the idea of selling the company for over $10 billion. The company's recent quarterly earnings report also includes a new warning about how the loss of a major customer could have an adverse impact on its finances.

