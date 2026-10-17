iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Key differences in camera, display, battery and performance

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra offer premium smartphone experiences, with differences in camera hardware, display features, battery performance, processing power and artificial intelligence capabilities. While Apple’s flagship focuses on its 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, advanced video recording tools and integration with Apple Intelligence, Samsung’s top-end smartphone combines a 200MP main camera, 100x AI-powered Space Zoom and a built-in privacy display.

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The two devices also differ in weight, storage capacity and charging performance, giving buyers several factors to consider when choosing between the flagship smartphones.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Key features compared

Here are 10 key differences between the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, based on the specifications provided.

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1. Design and weight - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Features an aluminium unibody design, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and a Ceramic Shield back. It weighs 249g and is available in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Features an Armor Aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass and water resistance. It weighs 214g, making it 35g lighter than the iPhone.

2. Display - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Comes with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2,868 x 1,320 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi. It supports ProMotion refresh rates of up to 120Hz, Always-On display, Dynamic Island and peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Features a 17.49cm display with built-in Privacy Display technology. Users can hide the full screen or restrict visibility of selected apps, notifications and password-entry screens.

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3. Processor and performance - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip, featuring a six-core CPU, a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. Samsung claims 39% faster AI performance, 24% improved graphics performance and 19% faster CPU processing compared with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Its redesigned cooling system is said to improve thermal performance by 21%.

4. Rear camera system - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Features a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system with a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera. The main camera offers a variable aperture, while the system supports 48MP macro photography, ProRAW and advanced portrait controls.

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- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Comes with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. Its main camera has an f/1.4 aperture, while the telephoto camera has an f/2.9 aperture.

5. Zoom and low-light photography - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Supports 2x and 4x telephoto options, along with 8x optical-quality zoom. Apple specifies a 16x optical-quality zoom range and digital zoom of up to 40x.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Offers up to 100x AI-powered Space Zoom. Samsung also highlights Nightography improvements, with wider apertures and sensor-specific noise reduction designed to improve low-light photographs and videos.

6. Video recording - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Supports 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 120fps on the main camera. Other features include ProRes and ProRes RAW recording, Apple Log 2, Genlock support, spatial video, macro video and advanced audio controls.

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- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Features Super Steady with Horizontal Lock, which uses motion sensors to help keep footage level, even when the phone rotates. Its low-light video improvements are designed to retain detail and reduce noise.

7. Battery life and charging - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Is rated for up to 43 hours of video playback, 38 hours of streamed video playback and 29 hours of typical use. With a compatible 60W or higher adapter, it can reach 50% charge in around 15 minutes.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Packs a 5,000mAh battery and is rated for up to 31 hours of video playback. Samsung says it can reach up to 75% charge in around 30 minutes.

The iPhone has a higher stated video-playback rating, while Samsung specifies its battery capacity and a higher percentage charge over a longer charging period. Actual results may vary depending on usage and testing conditions.

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8. Storage options - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Offers 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Is available with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage. The 256GB and 512GB variants have 12GB memory, while the 1TB version comes with 16GB memory.

The iPhone offers a higher maximum storage capacity, which may appeal to users who record large amounts of high-resolution video or store extensive media libraries.

9. AI features and operating system - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Runs iOS 27 and integrates Apple Intelligence with Siri. Its listed features include voice activation, Type to Siri and assistance with everyday tasks.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Runs One UI 8.5 and includes Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge, Now Brief, Creative Studio, AI-assisted photo editing and Circle to Search. Bixby also supports device controls and conversational queries.

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Samsung additionally allows users to choose whether supported Galaxy AI processing takes place on-device or in the cloud.

10. Privacy, security and connectivity - iPhone 18 Pro Max: Supports Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, Thread networking and USB 3 data transfer at up to 10Gbps. It supports dual SIM through nano-SIM and eSIM, as well as dual eSIM.

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Features Privacy Display, Samsung Knox Vault, KEEP and Knox Matrix security technologies. Its Quick Share feature also supports sharing with compatible Apple devices through AirDrop compatibility, according to the supplied specifications.