Two months after Apple unveiled its latest iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, the premium smartphone segment is seeing fresh competition as Vivo expands its X-series range in India with the launch of the X500 series.
The top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max enters the flagship segment with a large AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a 7,800mAh battery. It goes up against Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max.
But how do the three premium smartphones compare in terms of display, camera, performance, battery, and pricing?
The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, comes with a 6.9-inch OLED screen, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 3,600 nits.
For photography, the Vivo X500 Pro Max features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 200MP telephoto lens. It also has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max, in comparison, gets a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it features an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max also comes with three rear cameras, each featuring a 200MP sensor for primary, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto photography. For selfies, the smartphone has a 50MP front camera.
The Vivo X500 Pro Max is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and houses a 7,800mAh battery. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max, on the other hand, runs on the A20 Pro processor and packs a 5,391mAh battery.
The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max also uses the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. However, it edges ahead of the Vivo handset in terms of battery capacity, with an 8,000mAh unit.
In India, the Vivo X500 Pro Max starts at ₹1,64,999, with its top variant priced at ₹1,79,999. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is available at a starting price of ₹1,79,900, while the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,99,999.
In terms of memory and storage, the Vivo X500 Pro Max comes with 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
In terms of durability, the Vivo X500 Pro Max comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has an IP68 rating.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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