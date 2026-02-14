iPhone 18 Pro new chip, display, battery, camera, processor and more details leaked: here's what to expect

While the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is still some time away, rumours about the Apple flagship are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, a latest leak by GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, seen by MacRumors, has revealed much of the specifications of the upcoming device.

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro? In a research note, Pu highlighted the five new features coming to the iPhone 18 Pro models in 2026. First, the analyst states that the phone could come with a smaller Dynamic Island by moving Face ID’s flood illuminator.

Second, Pu confirms a persistent rumour that the iPhone 18 Pro models will indeed be getting a camera setup with variable aperture. The analyst states that the 48MP Fusion camera on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will come with a variable aperture setup that would allow users to control the amount of light that passes through the camera lens and reaches the sensor, while giving them greater control over depth of field.

Third, the iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to run on the latest A20 Pro chip, which could be the first chipset to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process. The analyst states that compared to the A19 Pro, built on the 3nm process, the latest processor should deliver improvements in performance along with efficiency gains.

Fourth, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to come with a new N2 chip. For the unversed, the iPhone 17 launched last year with an Apple-designed N1 chip to manage Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread radios. The company had also claimed enhanced performance for features like AirDrop and Hotspot with the N1 chip. With the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple is said to be preparing to use the N2 chip, but Pu states that it isn’t yet clear what upgrades this would bring.

Lastly, the iPhone 18 Pro series is tipped to come with the company’s self-designed C2 modem. The company had earlier introduced the C1 cellular modem with the iPhone 16e for network connection and satellite connectivity. However, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup continued to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon series modem. Pu states that this will change with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, which could come with a C2 modem that leads to improvements in power efficiency.

Earlier rumours have suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could have the biggest battery in an iPhone, measuring in at around 5,100–5,200mAh.