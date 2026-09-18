iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale begins in India; fans call launch a ‘festival’, queues form across cities

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on Friday, 18 September, with customers turning up in large numbers at Apple Stores and authorized retail outlets. The customers who pre-registered their devices did so at various centres in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other locations to pick up their devices on launch day and obtain the latest Pro version.

The launch drew customers from different cities, with some reaching stores hours before opening. Rahul, who has been an iPhone user since the iPhone 7, said it was a “festival” every year. Some buyers in Mumbai indicated that they had been standing outside stores since the previous night. The new iPhones are also available online and from retailers such as Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart and quick-commerce sites.

Buyers queue up across cities As sales began, customers lined up at Apple Stores and high-end reseller outlets in Bengaluru, Noida and Maharashtra, according to ANI. The buyer, who travelled from Punjab, told ANI that he had been waiting since 6 am and was one of the first customers to get the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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Another Bengaluru user said he was upgrading his iPhone 13 and that the new iPhone is worth it. Hitesh Patel from Nashik told ANI that he had been waiting since 10 pm the previous night for his 8 am slot in Mumbai.

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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max prices and offers The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants cost ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900, while its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900.

Apple is offering trade-in benefits of up to ₹81,500, depending on the condition of the old device. Launch offers are also valid for cashback of up to ₹7,000 on eligible bank cards, and EMI offers are free on bank cards for up to 6 months.

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Zepto, BytePe and Vijay Sales offer The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are on sale from 8 am in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, Zepto said. The company says that customers can avail an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on the new iPhone with selected credit cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 will begin distribution in stores and online at 8 am on 18 September, said Vijay Sales.