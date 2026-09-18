iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale begins in India; fans call launch a ‘festival’, queues form across cities

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on Friday, 18 September, with customers turning up in large numbers at Apple Stores and authorized retail outlets. The customers who pre-registered their devices did so at various centres in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other locations to pick up their devices on launch day and obtain the latest Pro version.

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The launch drew customers from different cities, with some reaching stores hours before opening. Rahul, who has been an iPhone user since the iPhone 7, said it was a “festival” every year. Some buyers in Mumbai indicated that they had been standing outside stores since the previous night. The new iPhones are also available online and from retailers such as Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart and quick-commerce sites.

Buyers queue up across cities As sales began, customers lined up at Apple Stores and high-end reseller outlets in Bengaluru, Noida and Maharashtra, according to ANI. The buyer, who travelled from Punjab, told ANI that he had been waiting since 6 am and was one of the first customers to get the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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Another Bengaluru user said he was upgrading his iPhone 13 and that the new iPhone is worth it. Hitesh Patel from Nashik told ANI that he had been waiting since 10 pm the previous night for his 8 am slot in Mumbai.

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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max prices and offers The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants cost ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900, while its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900.

Apple is offering trade-in benefits of up to ₹81,500, depending on the condition of the old device. Launch offers are also valid for cashback of up to ₹7,000 on eligible bank cards, and EMI offers are free on bank cards for up to 6 months.

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Zepto, BytePe and Vijay Sales offer The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are on sale from 8 am in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, Zepto said. The company says that customers can avail an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on the new iPhone with selected credit cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

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The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 will begin distribution in stores and online at 8 am on 18 September, said Vijay Sales.

BytePe has announced the benefits of exchange, bank and buyback on the new models. After considering the applicable offers and exchange benefits, the platform offers an effective price of ₹64,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro. Pre-bookings began at ₹99, and shipments would start on 19 September.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.