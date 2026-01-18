iPhone 18 Pro tipped for smaller cutout, new camera tech in fresh leak: All you need to know

A fresh leak has sparked renewed excitement among Apple watchers, with a new video claiming to reveal the full design and several key hardware details of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. The video, shared by well-known tipster Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, offers a detailed look at what could be one of Apple’s more noticeable design evolutions in recent years.

Smaller front cutout tipped, but Dynamic Island remains One of the biggest changes highlighted in the leak concerns the front display. Apple has relied on a pill-shaped cutout for several generations, but the leaked renders suggest this could soon be reduced further. According to Prosser, some Face ID components may be moved under the display, leaving just a single hole for the front camera.

In a significant visual shift, the selfie camera is shown positioned at the top-left corner of the screen rather than the centre. Despite this, Dynamic Island is not expected to disappear. Instead, it is said to move along with the camera to the top-left area, remaining part of the iPhone experience while taking up less space and drawing less attention during everyday use.

Variable aperture camera could improve photography Around the back, the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to receive a meaningful camera upgrade. The leak suggests Apple is testing a variable aperture system for the main camera. Unlike current iPhones, which rely heavily on software processing, a variable aperture would allow the lens itself to control how much light enters.

This could result in more natural-looking portraits and better low-light performance. However, the feature may not be available across the entire lineup. The video claims that Apple could reserve the variable aperture camera for the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Physical button changes hinted The leak also points to changes in physical controls. Apple is said to be considering replacing the current capacitive camera control button with a pressure-based alternative. This could provide a clearer and more reliable physical response when capturing photos or videos, particularly for users who prefer tactile feedback.

Also Read | Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may arrive in 2026 with standard models in 2027

A20 Pro chip and new internal design Internally, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to take a notable step forward. Both the Pro and Pro Max models are tipped to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip. Previous reports suggest this processor could be built using TSMC’s upcoming 2nm manufacturing process.

In addition, Apple is reportedly planning a new chip design approach by integrating RAM directly onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU and Neural Engine. This could improve performance and power efficiency, while also helping with thermal management. The space saved inside the handset could be used for a larger battery or improved cooling. Early estimates suggest performance gains of around 15% and efficiency improvements of up to 30%, though these figures remain speculative.

Apple modem and battery details Another internal change mentioned in the leak is the possible switch to Apple’s own C2 modem. Apple has been working to reduce its reliance on third-party modem suppliers, and the iPhone 18 Pro could be among the first devices to benefit fully from this transition.

Display size is expected to remain familiar, with the iPhone 18 Pro tipped to feature a 6.3-inch screen. The Pro Max variant could house a larger 5,100mAh battery, although there is no clear information yet on the battery capacity of the standard Pro model.

New colour options suggested The video also hints at bolder colour choices for the Pro lineup. Burgundy, brown and purple finishes are mentioned, which would mark a departure from Apple’s typically subdued Pro colours and add more visual variety to the range.

View full Image Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to debut as the iPhone 18 Fold and is tipped to feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range. ( AI-generated image )

Launch timeline still uncertain As with all early leaks, the information should be treated with caution. Apple’s plans can change before launch, and final hardware may differ from what is currently being shown. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to debut in September 2026, in line with Apple’s usual release schedule. The standard iPhone 18 model is rumoured to arrive later, possibly in 2027, though nothing has been officially confirmed.