iPhone 18 series leaks: Smaller Dynamic Island and no under-screen Face ID tipped

Just days after unveiling the iPhone 17 series at its Awe Dropping Event on 9 September, Apple is already making headlines with rumours about its next-generation iPhone 18 lineup. According to the Weibo account Instant Digital, the forthcoming iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to sport a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, though under-screen Face ID will not be included, spotted (MacRumors).

Early rumours surface for iPhone 18 Series Earlier speculation had suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro might receive a smaller Dynamic Island, but the design remained unchanged. Now, the report indicates that the iPhone 18 series could finally implement the reduction, which is being seen as a potential step towards Apple’s highly anticipated all-glass iPhone for its 20th anniversary.

Under-screen face ID delayed? Under-screen Face ID has been a recurring feature rumour for several iPhone generations, including the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, and now the iPhone 18 Pro. However, Instant Digital’s latest information suggests that the technology may not arrive until the iPhone 19 Pro or later, keeping it firmly out of reach for this year’s models.

Also Read | iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Here is a comparison between the flagships

The leak also indicates that the iPhone 18 models will not have an under-screen front camera. Users can expect a visible front camera combined with the smaller Dynamic Island.

Instant Digital, who boasts around 1.5 million followers on Weibo, has a history of accurately predicting Apple features, such as the iPhone 17 Pro’s vapour chamber cooling system, the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and the Titanium Milanese Loop on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. However, not all of the account’s forecasts have come to fruition, and some iPhone 17 rumours failed to materialise.