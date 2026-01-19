iPhone 18 series tipped to debut LTPO+ displays and under-display face ID

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Apple’s next-generation iPhones could take a significant step forward in display design, with a new report suggesting notable upgrades for the iPhone 18 series, including advanced LTPO+ panels and the possible debut of under-display Face ID technology.
According to a report from South Korean outlet ETNews, Apple plans to equip the iPhone 18 lineup with LTPO+ display panels. These are said to be an evolution of the existing LTPO technology, using oxide-based thin-film transistors for both switching and driving.
This change could deliver several benefits, including more consistent brightness across the screen, quicker response times and improved power efficiency. Such gains would be particularly useful for features like ProMotion, which dynamically adjusts refresh rates to balance smoothness and battery life.
The report claims Apple will source displays for the iPhone 18 series and its long-rumoured foldable iPhone from Samsung Display and LG Display. BOE, which previously supplied panels for some iPhone 17 models, is said to be facing quality-related challenges.
Given the higher manufacturing complexity associated with LTPO+ panels, BOE may be excluded from Apple’s upcoming lineup, at least for these more advanced displays.
One of the most intriguing details in the report is the mention of an under-display infrared sensor integrated into the LTPO+ panel. Infrared sensors play a key role in Face ID, and their placement beneath the screen could enable Apple to hide most of the facial recognition hardware.
If implemented, this would allow Apple to move away from the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout. The iPhone 18 models could instead feature a small hole-punch for the front-facing camera, with Face ID components concealed under the display for a cleaner, more immersive look.
While none of these details have been officially confirmed, they point towards a major visual and technological shift for Apple’s future iPhones, with the iPhone 18 series potentially marking one of the biggest display upgrades in years.
