iPhone 18 series tipped to debut LTPO+ displays and under-display face ID

Apple’s next-generation iPhones could take a significant step forward in display design, with a new report suggesting notable upgrades for the iPhone 18 series, including advanced LTPO+ panels and the possible debut of under-display Face ID technology.
According to a report from South Korean outlet ETNews, Apple plans to equip the iPhone 18 lineup with LTPO+ display panels. These are said to be an evolution of the existing LTPO technology, using oxide-based thin-film transistors for both switching and driving.
This change could deliver several benefits, including more consistent brightness across the screen, quicker response times and improved power efficiency. Such gains would be particularly useful for features like ProMotion, which dynamically adjusts refresh rates to balance smoothness and battery life.
The report claims Apple will source displays for the iPhone 18 series and its long-rumoured foldable iPhone from Samsung Display and LG Display. BOE, which previously supplied panels for some iPhone 17 models, is said to be facing quality-related challenges.
Given the higher manufacturing complexity associated with LTPO+ panels, BOE may be excluded from Apple’s upcoming lineup, at least for these more advanced displays.
One of the most intriguing details in the report is the mention of an under-display infrared sensor integrated into the LTPO+ panel. Infrared sensors play a key role in Face ID, and their placement beneath the screen could enable Apple to hide most of the facial recognition hardware.
If implemented, this would allow Apple to move away from the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout. The iPhone 18 models could instead feature a small hole-punch for the front-facing camera, with Face ID components concealed under the display for a cleaner, more immersive look.
While none of these details have been officially confirmed, they point towards a major visual and technological shift for Apple’s future iPhones, with the iPhone 18 series potentially marking one of the biggest display upgrades in years.