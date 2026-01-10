iPhone Air 2 could fix two of the biggest issues with iPhone Air: here’s what we know

Apple could bring some much-needed upgrades to the iPhone Air 2 in the battery and camera department, if a new report is to be believed. The Cupertino-based tech giant had launched its first-ever iPhone Air device alongside the iPhone 17 series in September to mixed feedback from users.

While the iPhone Air did receive plaudits for its design and slimness, the phone also came with only a single camera sensor and a small battery. While Apple seemed to have worked on the battery optimisation of the device, it still left users a little disappointed, having to make do with a small battery despite paying a fortune for the device.

Thankfully, Apple seems to be listening to feedback from users and is looking to implement some changes with the successor to the iPhone Air.

What could change with iPhone Air 2? According to a report by South Korea-based The Elec, Apple will apply a new CoE display technology to the iPhone Air 2, which will first debut with the iPhone Fold this year. The new technology is said to reduce the thickness of the display while lowering power consumption and improving legibility under sunlight.

The report also states that Apple is considering implementing other new technologies with the iPhone Air 2 but does not go into detail. However, with the display thickness shrinking, it could potentially make space for a bigger battery and solve one of the biggest issues with the original iPhone Air.

Meanwhile, an earlier report from The Information had said that Apple is working on bringing a second camera to the iPhone Air 2, but did not give details on whether it would be a telephoto lens or an ultra-wide angle lens.

When will iPhone Air 2 launch? The iPhone Air 2 will reportedly debut alongside the 20th-anniversary iPhone in 2027. The slim phone from Apple reportedly got off to a sluggish start, similar to its competitor Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. Since then, multiple rumours have suggested that Apple will not launch the iPhone Air 2 in 2026 and instead push the launch to next year.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple never had annual launch plans for the iPhone Air series.

