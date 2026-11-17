Apple has introduced a new Face Unlock feature for its foldable iPhone Duo with the release of iOS 27.3 beta for developers on Monday, 16 November. The feature lets people unlock the phone via its front camera when the phone is closed, reducing the need to use Touch ID every time. However, it does not offer the same security as Apple's Face ID technology.

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The update addresses one of the biggest complaints of the iPhone Duo, which is based on Touch ID due to its foldable design. The firm has also included a new feature that automatically locks the iPhone when it's closed. According to Apple, the iOS 27.3 beta is currently available to developers, with a public beta release expected soon.

Apple iPhone Duo gets camera-based face unlock The new feature will utilize the front camera to identify users and then unlock the iPhone Duo. However, it only works when users have recently authenticated with Touch ID or a passcode. The new authentication will only be used in Apple Pay transactions and password authentication.

Apple has also set a 45-minute inactivity limit. After this time, users will have to authenticate again with Touch ID. This is not a security feature intended to replace Apple's biometric security features; it is more of an unlocking convenience.

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According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on bringing Face ID to a future iPhone Duo model. The thinness of the current foldable is said to be insufficient for the space the TrueDepth sensor system requires.

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Why new feature is not same as Apple Face ID Face ID is based on Apple's TrueDepth camera system, unlike the new camera-unlocking feature. It uses a flood illuminator and a dot projector to project more than 30,000 invisible infrared dots onto a user's face, creating a detailed 3D facial map.

Attention-awareness checks are also built into the system, making it harder for users to bypass it with photos or other two-dimensional images. The new feature doesn't provide hardware-based security like the iPhone Duo.

iOS 27.3 adds automatic locking and other features Apple has addressed another complaint about the iPhone Duo. Previously, users had to create a custom shortcut to automatically lock the device when it was folded shut. With iOS 27.3, the option is available directly under Settings > Display and Brightness.

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According to Apple, more than 200,000 apps are now optimized for the iPhone Duo, up from over 100,000 earlier this month.

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Some other features are also included in the update. Now Siri can respond to questions about the content on a webpage, including content that's further down a page. Apple Podcasts is getting video podcast support through the Apple TV app.

In the meantime, Apple News+ users in Australia, the UK and French-speaking Canada will receive extra puzzles, such as crosswords and Sudoku, based on where they live.

The iOS 27.3 developer beta is still being tested. The public beta is likely to be made available shortly and, following extensive testing, will be rolled out to a broader audience, said the company.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.