iPhone Duo shortage in India: Why buyers are paying up to ₹1 lakh extra for Apple's foldable

Apple’s first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, is in short supply in India as demand outstrips initial stock. The 256GB variant is officially priced at ₹2,99,900, but some retailers are reportedly selling it at a premium of ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh, bringing the effective price close to ₹4 lakh.
Retailers in Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi report shortages after the phone went on sale on Friday, 23 October 2026. India Today, which spoke to more than 17 retailers, reported that several received only about 10 units each.
The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), which represents over 1.5 lakh mainline mobile retailers, also pointed to limited initial supplies. It said some top retailers expected around 100 units across variants but received only five to seven.
AIMRA said buyers were willing to pay ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh above the maximum retail price. Some shops are still selling at the official price to loyal customers, without a premium.
The shortage is not limited to India. According to Bloomberg, limited production capacity, advanced hinge engineering and new display technology have created manufacturing challenges, and only a few facilities in China make the device. A report ahead of the launch had also flagged production yields stuck at 60%.
Apple’s US and India websites showed delivery dates in 2027 within hours of orders opening. Apple has also cut the number of iPhone Duo units a customer can buy per order on its Indian site to two.
Resale prices in the US are well above list. YouTube channel Max Tech showed a 2TB model priced at $3,199 selling for $5,000 on eBay, and a 1TB model priced at $2,599 selling for $4,400.
The shortage is an early sign of demand for Apple’s first foldable iPhone, though its high price and limited availability remain hurdles for buyers.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
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