iPhone Duo shortage in India: Why buyers are paying up to ₹1 lakh extra for Apple's foldable

Apple’s first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, is in short supply in India as demand outstrips initial stock. The 256GB variant is officially priced at ₹2,99,900, but some retailers are reportedly selling it at a premium of ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh, bringing the effective price close to ₹4 lakh.
Retailers in Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi report shortages after the phone went on sale on Friday, 23 October 2026. India Today, which spoke to more than 17 retailers, reported that several received only about 10 units each.
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The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), which represents over 1.5 lakh mainline mobile retailers, also pointed to limited initial supplies. It said some top retailers expected around 100 units across variants but received only five to seven.
AIMRA said buyers were willing to pay ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh above the maximum retail price. Some shops are still selling at the official price to loyal customers, without a premium.
The shortage is not limited to India. According to Bloomberg, limited production capacity, advanced hinge engineering and new display technology have created manufacturing challenges, and only a few facilities in China make the device. A report ahead of the launch had also flagged production yields stuck at 60%.
Apple’s US and India websites showed delivery dates in 2027 within hours of orders opening. Apple has also cut the number of iPhone Duo units a customer can buy per order on its Indian site to two.
Resale prices in the US are well above list. YouTube channel Max Tech showed a 2TB model priced at $3,199 selling for $5,000 on eBay, and a 1TB model priced at $2,599 selling for $4,400.
The shortage is an early sign of demand for Apple’s first foldable iPhone, though its high price and limited availability remain hurdles for buyers.