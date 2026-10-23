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iPhone Duo shortage in India: Why buyers are paying up to ₹1 lakh extra for Apple's foldable

Apple’s first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is in short supply in India, with retailers reportedly charging 70,000 to 1 lakh over its 2,99,900 price. Retailers say they received only a handful of units, and Apple’s websites show 2027 delivery dates. Here’s what is behind the shortage.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated23 Oct 2026, 11:53 AM IST
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The iPhone Duo.
The iPhone Duo.
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Apple’s first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, is in short supply in India as demand outstrips initial stock. The 256GB variant is officially priced at 2,99,900, but some retailers are reportedly selling it at a premium of 70,000 to 1 lakh, bringing the effective price close to 4 lakh.

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Retailers in Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi report shortages after the phone went on sale on Friday, 23 October 2026. India Today, which spoke to more than 17 retailers, reported that several received only about 10 units each.

Apple iPhone Duo shortage leaves retailers struggling

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), which represents over 1.5 lakh mainline mobile retailers, also pointed to limited initial supplies. It said some top retailers expected around 100 units across variants but received only five to seven.

AIMRA said buyers were willing to pay 25,000 to 1 lakh above the maximum retail price. Some shops are still selling at the official price to loyal customers, without a premium.

Also Read | Want Apple’s first foldable iPhone? iPhone Duo pre-orders start today at 5:30 pm

Global supply constraints push delivery estimates into 2027

The shortage is not limited to India. According to Bloomberg, limited production capacity, advanced hinge engineering and new display technology have created manufacturing challenges, and only a few facilities in China make the device. A report ahead of the launch had also flagged production yields stuck at 60%.

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Apple’s US and India websites showed delivery dates in 2027 within hours of orders opening. Apple has also cut the number of iPhone Duo units a customer can buy per order on its Indian site to two.

Also Read | Vivo X500 Ultra leak hints at major camera upgrade, 8,000mAh battery

Resale prices in the US are well above list. YouTube channel Max Tech showed a 2TB model priced at $3,199 selling for $5,000 on eBay, and a 1TB model priced at $2,599 selling for $4,400.

The shortage is an early sign of demand for Apple’s first foldable iPhone, though its high price and limited availability remain hurdles for buyers.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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