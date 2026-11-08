iPhone Duo vs Samsung Fold 8 - One-hand mode - similarities and differences between the two foldable flagships

The iPhone Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are the 2026 flagship offerings from Apple and Samsung, respectively, and the two take different approaches when it comes to their USP - the foldable screen. This also extends to the one-handed mode, as their exterior cover displays and software layouts are very different.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 one-hand mode For the one-handed mode, the Apple iPhone Duo has a compact 5.4-inch outer OLED screen, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 one-hand mode has a 5.5-inch passport-style outer OLED screen.

As far as iPhone Duo's display layout is concerned, Apple places the dock and primary navigation controls in a fixed vertical column down the right side of the screen when using certain modes/views, which squeezes active content toward the left.

On the other hand, Samsung takes a more traditional approach with rectangular display proportions on the cover screen and deep software-level one-handed adjustments.

For left-handed users, iPhone Duo navigation is going to be tricky as the right-side control column is fixed and cannot be moved.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 does not have such restrictions, and it even allows the use of third-party launchers, which can make custom one-handed gestures and layouts more personalised.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 According to a review by Samsung Guru, when the Fold 8 is unfolded in portrait, its camera bar runs horizontally, which means the users left hand never covers the lenses. In contrast, the chances of users accidentally smudging the iPhone Duo’s camera are much higher.

The New York Times, in its comparison, noted that the two displays also share the same 1.4:1 aspect ratio, which, as on the Galaxy Z Fold8, is best suited for scrolling through social media, streaming content, and reading ebooks. When the iPhone Duo is open, you can switch between portrait and landscape mode as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 focuses on a lighter design and a large working area. Its 7.6-inch main display and 5.4-inch cover display support browsing, entertainment, multitasking, and everyday communication.

Key features include:

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display

5.4-inch cover display

120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

4,800 mAh battery

50MP Wide camera

50MP Ultra Wide camera

iPhone Duo iPhone Duo is Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone and features an ultra-thin titanium design

Key features include:

7.6-inch folding ProMotion OLED Screens

48MP Dual Fusion Camera Setup

Dual Preview

4,883 mAh split battery system

A20 Pro Chip