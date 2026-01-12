iPhone Face ID not working properly? This Apple's hidden iOS setting could help

Many iPhone users face unreliable Face ID performance, especially after changes in appearance or viewing angle. A built-in iOS feature called Alternate Appearance allows users to scan their face twice, helping improve recognition accuracy and reduce unlock failures.

Updated12 Jan 2026, 07:25 PM IST
Many iPhone users experience inconsistent Face ID performance, with the feature working flawlessly one moment and repeatedly failing the next. Problems often become more noticeable when a user changes their appearance or holds the phone at an unusual angle. A built-in iOS setting, however, is designed to address exactly these issues. Here is how it works.

What the Alternate Appearance feature does

Apple includes an option called Alternate Appearance within Face ID settings. This allows users to scan their face a second time under different conditions. Instead of relying on a single facial map, Face ID can then compare two complete scans, improving recognition across a wider range of appearances and angles.

The feature is intended for situations where a person’s look regularly changes, rather than for sharing access with another individual.

View full Image
How to set up an Alternate Appearance

To enable the setting, users need to open the Settings app and select Face ID & Passcode. After entering the device passcode, the option to set up an alternate appearance appears below the main Face ID controls.

Tapping this starts a familiar setup process. The phone asks the user to position their face within a frame and slowly move their head so it can capture multiple angles. Apple recommends holding the device around 25 to 30 centimetres from the face.

Users are advised to scan their face in the conditions that usually cause Face ID to fail. This could include wearing makeup, glasses or holding the phone at an awkward angle.

Additional options to consider

For those who frequently wear face coverings, iOS also offers a “Face ID with a Mask” option. This allows the phone to authenticate using features around the eyes.

If Face ID continues to perform poorly even after adding an alternate appearance, Apple suggests resetting Face ID entirely and setting it up again from scratch.

The setting does not change how Face ID works at a technical level, but it can reduce day-to-day frustration for users who experience regular recognition issues.

Key Takeaways
  • Resetting Face ID and setting up an alternate appearance can improve recognition.
  • Users should scan their face in the conditions that typically cause Face ID to fail.
  • The 'Face ID with a Mask' option helps users authenticate while wearing face coverings.
