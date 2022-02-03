iPhone flaw exploited by second Israeli spy firm: Report

The two rival businesses gained the same ability last year to remotely break into iPhones, according to the five sources, meaning that both firms could compromise Apple phones without an owner needing to open a malicious link. That two firms employed the same sophisticated hacking technique – known as a “zero-click" – shows that phones are more vulnerable to powerful digital spying tools than the industry will admit, one expert said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}