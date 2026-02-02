iPhone Flip to launch soon? Report suggests Apple is working on a Galaxy Z Flip rival

While Apple is yet to unveil its first foldable iPhone, leaks about the second-generation iPhone Fold have already started to come in. As per the latest report, after the notebook-style foldable unveiling later this year, the company could be working on a smaller clamshell-style foldable similar to the Samsung Z Flip series.

What is Apple planning? Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the next foldable device from Apple after the iPhone Fold is already under consideration inside Apple Labs. The phone is said to be a square, clamshell-style foldable device.

However, Gurman warns that the phone is far from guaranteed to reach the market, but Apple is said to be betting that the success of its first foldable iPhone will generate enough demand for the category that customers will want to explore different shapes and sizes.

The report notes that Apple may also eventually make a larger book-style foldable device. Notably, the first version of the iPhone Fold is said to be smaller in size than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, with an outer display of about 5.5 inches.

Gurman also revealed that the foldable iPad, which was earlier in the works inside the company, has now hit development snags.

What’s happening with iPhone Fold? Leaks have suggested that the iPhone Fold could launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September this year. Apart from using a 5.5-inch outer display, the company is said to be planning around a 7.6–7.8-inch internal display.

Apple is said to be using a Samsung-made OLED panel which the Korean tech giant showcased at CES 2026 this year. Apple is reportedly planning to combine the flexible OLED panel with a liquid metal hinge and a metal support to create an almost invisible crease.

Reports say the panel combines a flexible OLED with a laser-drilled metal support plate that disperses stress when folding. The goal is a display with a nearly invisible crease, something Apple reportedly considers essential before entering the foldable market.

As for optics, Apple is said to be going for a dual rear camera setup on the iPhone Fold, both of which could be 48MP shooters. There could also be a punch-hole camera on the outer display and an under-display camera on the inner screen.

