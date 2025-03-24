iPhone Fold could launch sooner than you think: Book-style design and key details tipped

Apple's first foldable has been much talked about, and rightly so, considering how Apple has gone multiple years without launching a foldable, while on the Android side of things, major players like Samsung have already gone through multiple generations of foldables.

In fact, Samsung is now expected to debut the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in August, while the first iPhone Fold is yet to break cover. Though, that could change soon, as multiple sources have pointed out what to expect from the first foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut in 2026.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of predicting Apple-related developments, has now provided more details, including a potential launch timeframe.

When Is iPhone Fold Coming? According to Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the foldable iPhone could launch in 2026. He also stated that the design could resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Instead of a flip-style foldable, Apple is expected to introduce a traditional book-style foldable, similar to the Z Fold series.

The foldable iPhone is also expected to share similarities with the iPhone 17 Air. Analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo, have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever, compared to the previous thinnest iPhone, which was 6.9mm.

Now, imagine if the foldable iPhone follows the same design approach as the iPhone 17 Air in terms of thickness. This could result in a striking new design that helps Apple’s foldable stand out against Android counterparts, despite being several generations late to the marker.