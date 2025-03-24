Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the first foldable iPhone is coming in 2026, with a Galaxy Z Fold-like form factor. Here are the details.

Apple's first foldable has been much talked about, and rightly so, considering how Apple has gone multiple years without launching a foldable, while on the Android side of things, major players like Samsung have already gone through multiple generations of foldables.

In fact, Samsung is now expected to debut the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in August, while the first iPhone Fold is yet to break cover. Though, that could change soon, as multiple sources have pointed out what to expect from the first foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut in 2026.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of predicting Apple-related developments, has now provided more details, including a potential launch timeframe.

When Is iPhone Fold Coming? According to Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the foldable iPhone could launch in 2026. He also stated that the design could resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Instead of a flip-style foldable, Apple is expected to introduce a traditional book-style foldable, similar to the Z Fold series.

The foldable iPhone is also expected to share similarities with the iPhone 17 Air. Analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo, have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever, compared to the previous thinnest iPhone, which was 6.9mm.

Now, imagine if the foldable iPhone follows the same design approach as the iPhone 17 Air in terms of thickness. This could result in a striking new design that helps Apple’s foldable stand out against Android counterparts, despite being several generations late to the marker.

What More Do We Know About Potential Foldable iPhone? Reports suggest that it could feature a 7.8-inch inner display as the main screen, with a 5.5-inch outer display. It has also been reported that Apple has finalised the key design, confirming that it will be a book-style foldable. Another major addition could be durable hinges made from liquid metal. The phone is expected to be around 9.5mm thick when folded and approximately 4.5mm when unfolded.