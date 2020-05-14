Apple iPhone SE 2020 finally has a sale date. The phone was launched by Apple last month but there was no mention of a sale date. Now, a dedicated page about the new phone can be found on e-commerce website Flipkart. The device will go on sale from noon on 20 May.

So far, there is no word on the phone’s availability in Apple’s authorized brick and mortar stores. On Flipkart, the device has been offered with a discount of ₹3,600 for buyers who purchase the device using HDFC credit or debit cards. Hence the e-retailer claims that the device will start at ₹38,900.

iPhone SE (2020) is Apple’s latest smartphone and has externals identical to that of the iPhone 8. It starts at a price of ₹42,500 in India. The much higher price in comparison to the launch price in the U.S. can be attributed to the depreciating rupee and the recent 50% hike in GST on smartphones.

The iPhone SE (2020) features an A13 Bionic chip which is the same that is found on the iPhone 11 Max Pro. Apple has also assured flagship-like performance on the iPhone SE (2020).

The iPhone SE design is not only reminiscent of the iPhone 8, that was launched three years back, but it’s identical. So much so, that the accessories of the former will fit the latter.

The device gets a 4.7-inch screen which is quite small by market standards but Touch ID is back with the same haptic feedback which many iPhone users prefer till this day.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated