Apple is expected to kick off a launch frenzy of new products this spring, with the new iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and more anticipated, according to recent reporting.

Spring 2025 is shaping up to be a major launch season for Apple, at least according to the reports currently circulating. A wave of new information suggests that Apple is on track to release several new products, including a brand new iPhone SE model—the iPhone SE 4 in April. Also, there is also the possibility of a refreshed MacBook Air lineup, a new iPad, and updated accessories. Let's take a look at what we know so far about these products and when we can expect them.

iPhone SE 4 Coming Soon The iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16e, depending on what Apple calls it) has been rumoured for some time and has dominated headlines for much of last year. According to insights from the likes of Mark Gurman, the new iPhone SE will be very similar to the iPhone 14, though Apple is expected to include the latest hardware upgrades such as the A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM, paving the way for Apple intelligence.

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single 48MP camera setup. This might not be a deal-breaker, as Apple could bring its Fusion camera technology to the device, which allows for optical-quality images and approximately 2X zoom. This would mark a drastic change compared to the current iPhone SE lineup, which features an IPS LCD panel, Touch ID, and large bezels.

Apple To Revamp Its Entry-Level iPad The iPad lineup is also expected to receive a major update, as per Bloomberg. Apple revamped most of its iPad range in 2024, with new iPad Air models sporting the M2 chipset, new iPad Pro models featuring OLED displays and the M4 chipset, and an update to the iPad mini, now powered by the A17 Pro chip for Apple intelligence. However, one notable absence was the 11th-generation iPad, the successor to the 10th-generation iPad and Apple's entry-level model. It seems that Apple could introduce this model soon, likely featuring the A17 Pro chip, similar to the iPad mini.

Reports also suggest that new accessories could be released, including updated Magic Keyboards for these iPads. Furthermore, the iPad Air might get an upgrade to the M4 chipset, replacing the M2 found in the current lineup.

MacBook Air M4 Also Expected As for the MacBook Air, it's anticipated that Apple will refresh this model with the M4 chipset, replacing the current M3 chip, based on reports. Apple did not release M4-powered MacBook Pro models in November 2024, but early in 2025, the MacBook Air may get the new chipset. This would follow a tradition where Apple's MacBooks have consistently been updated with the latest M-series chipsets. The MacBook Air, since the launch of the M1-powered model in 2020, has consistently received updates, with the most recent redesign featuring the M2 chip in 2021 and the M3 chipset in 2023.

Apple's Spring Launches: What We Think The iPhone SE 4's launch seems imminent, with multiple industry sources corroborating the same details. The iPad 11’s future is still uncertain, but given Apple's focus on Apple intelligence, it's likely that Apple will ship a capable chipset in the entry-level model. As for the MacBook Air, it seems almost certain that it will get an M4 chipset update, continuing Apple’s pattern of consistently upgrading its most popular MacBooks with the latest chips.