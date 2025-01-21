iPhone SE 4 launch: 5 major features we expect and what we think about them

iPhone SE 4 is expected in March or April this year, and here’s what we think about its 5 major expected features.

The iPhone SE 4 is now rumoured to launch in March or April later this year, based on tips from reliable sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. So far, numerous leaks have provided enough information to shape our understanding of what to expect from the device. Reports suggest that it could feature the latest Apple internals and even support flagship features, such as Apple Intelligence.

Here, we highlight the five major features we expect from the iPhone SE 4 and share our thoughts on them.

Apple Intelligence on the iPhone SE 4 Leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could include Apple Intelligence features, similar to the iPhone 16 series and other Apple products like the M-series silicon-powered Macs and iPads. This would make the iPhone SE 4 a more well-rounded product, allowing users to access Apple Intelligence at a mid-range price point.

This strategy would mean users no longer need to splurge on the iPhone 16 models to access cutting-edge AI features. It could be a clever move for Apple, especially as it aims to bring artificial intelligence features to as many users as possible.

We've seen a similar approach with products like the iPad Mini 7 generation, which, despite its lower cost compared to the iPad Air or iPad Pro, still offers impressive AI capabilities. The iPhone SE 4 could follow a similar strategy.

A18 Processor Historically, Apple has equipped its iPhone SE models with its latest chipsets. For instance, the iPhone SE (2022) featured the A15 Bionic, the same processor powering the iPhone 14.

Rumours indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will adopt the A18 chip, also found in the iPhone 16. Including this chipset would enable Apple Intelligence features while future-proofing the device. It is also expected to include at least 8 GB of RAM, as this is reportedly the minimum requirement for supporting Apple Intelligence.

This would be an excellent move for users, offering performance on par with the iPhone 16 while costing 30–40% less.

Modern Design The iPhone SE 4 is expected to abandon the outdated, bezel-heavy design of its predecessor in favour of a more modern aesthetic, resembling the iPhone 14. However, there are conflicting reports about the inclusion of Dynamic Island, a feature traditionally reserved for flagship models.

If Apple includes Dynamic Island, it would make the SE 4 almost indistinguishable from the iPhone 16 from the front. The device is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, but including Dynamic Island could cannibalise iPhone 16 sales, as customers might struggle to justify the higher cost of the flagship model.

In-House Cellular Modem According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the iPhone SE 4 will debut Apple’s in-house cellular modem, marking the company’s move away from Qualcomm. This shift is reportedly aimed at reducing costs, though the performance of the new modem remains to be seen.

Single-Camera Setup That Excels The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single rear camera, but this may not be a drawback. Apple is likely to include its Fusion camera technology, which enables optical-quality portraits even when zooming in by cropping the sensor.

If the SE 4 uses a 48 MP sensor, this feature becomes even more plausible. Additionally, the device could support portrait mode, which Apple excels at. Apple’s portrait photography is among the best in the industry, and we can anticipate similar performance from the iPhone SE 4.