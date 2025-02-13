iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch next week, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Here's what it could bring to the table.

The new iPhone SE model, which could be called the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e, is expected to launch next week, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company is holding product briefings for the same next week, too, Gurman says. Other sources have echoed these claims, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a brand-new iPhone SE model hitting the shelves this month in February.

That being said, a multitude of leaks have surfaced online, giving us core insights into what to expect from Apple's next mid-range offering, including key specifications and features. Many reports suggest that Apple Intelligence could be included. Here, let’s break down everything we've seen in reports so far and how the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up.

iPhone SE 4 To Offer Performance On Par With iPhone 16 Reports indicate that Apple will equip the iPhone SE 4 with the latest A18 chipset, meaning its performance will be on par with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. If you're looking for an iPhone primarily for performance, this could be a great entry point into the lineup. For gaming enthusiasts, the SE 4 could lower the cost of entry into the Apple ecosystem while still delivering flagship-level power.

Apple Intelligence Is Coming Thanks to the inclusion of the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to debut Apple Intelligence—making it the most affordable iPhone to feature Apple’s latest generative AI capabilities straight out of the box. This means users won’t have to spend extra on the higher-end iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models to experience Apple's latest AI tech.

iPhone SE 4 Design: A Mix Of iPhone 14 And iPhone 16 According to leaked images from case makers, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported similar claims, further strengthening speculation that this will be the case.

Briefly published images on South Korean case maker Spigen's website, before being taken down, suggest that the SE 4 will have a notch rather than a Dynamic Island, along with flat sides, a flat display, and a flat back. Interestingly, the device is also expected to include the Action Button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro and is now a staple of the iPhone 16 series. However, the Camera Control button appears to be missing, likely because Apple wants to keep this luxury feature exclusive to its higher-end models to prevent cannibalising iPhone 16 sales.

iPhone SE 4 To Feature A Single But Powerful Camera Reports also suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a single rear camera, as seen in multiple leaked renders. However, this may not be a dealbreaker. Why? Because the camera is expected to be a 48MP Fusion sensor, capable of delivering 2x optical-quality zoom, similar to what we see in the iPhone 16. While the absence of an ultra-wide-angle lens may disappoint users who frequently take wide shots or vlog, the advanced 48MP sensor should still offer a solid photography experience and videography experience.