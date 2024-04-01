The tech world is abuzz with speculation as leaks of Apple's highly anticipated fourth-generation iPhone SE surface, suggesting a significant design overhaul. According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 is slated for a possible release in 2025, with leaked case renders providing insights into its potential features.

Shared by prominent leaker Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), the leaked images showcase transparent protective cases, hinting at notable changes in the device's appearance. Notably, the renders reveal a modernized design with a notch on the display, potentially housing the selfie camera and Face ID sensors, reminiscent of the iPhone 13 series.

In a departure from previous models, the leaked case suggests the absence of a home button and Touch ID, marking a shift towards Face ID technology for biometric authentication.

The rear of the device is expected to feature a single-camera setup, speculated to house a powerful 48-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED flash and microphone. This design resembles that of the iPhone XR, indicating a potential aesthetic continuity within Apple's lineup.

Further details from the leaked case include volume rockers positioned on the left side and a cutout above them, possibly for an action button. This rumored feature, akin to the one seen on the latest iPhone 15 Pro models, could replace the traditional mute switch.

Anticipation surrounds the iPhone SE 4's display, rumored to measure 6.1 inches and utilize OLED technology supplied by BOE. Additionally, reports suggest the inclusion of Apple's proprietary 5G modem chip and a USB Type-C port for charging convenience.

While concrete details remain scarce, enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling of the iPhone SE 4, projected for 2025. As the tech community continues to speculate, the prospect of a revamped iPhone SE promises an exciting addition to Apple's smartphone lineup.

