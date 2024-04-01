iPhone SE 4 leak: Renders spark excitement; Notch, Face ID, and Single-Camera expected
Leaked images of the iPhone SE 4 reveal a potential design overhaul with features like a notch display, Face ID, and a single-camera setup. Speculations also point to volume rockers on the left side and a rumored action button, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models.
The tech world is abuzz with speculation as leaks of Apple's highly anticipated fourth-generation iPhone SE surface, suggesting a significant design overhaul. According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 is slated for a possible release in 2025, with leaked case renders providing insights into its potential features.