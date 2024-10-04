California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new generation of the iPhone SE next year, according to a recent report by Bloomberg.

Moreover, a report from 9to5Mac has offered intriguing insights regarding what consumers can expect from the upcoming iPhone SE 4. One of the standout features of the iPhone SE 4 will likely be Apple’s debut 5G modem, added the publication.

As per the report, after acquiring Intel’s modem division in 2019 in a bid to move away from reliance on Qualcomm’s modems, the company faced numerous challenges with its prototype modems. However, it seems Apple is anticipated to integrate its own 5G modem into this new device. Known by the codename “Centauri," the modem is likely to be ambitious, supporting not only 5G but also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS functionalities.

The report also highlights that the forthcoming model could feature a more contemporary design similar to the iPhone 14. It could possibly come with flat edges and an OLED display that might have a notch at the top. Leaks also suggest that the iPhone SE 4, codenamed V59, will boast a display resolution of 1170 x 2532, identical to that of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

Reportedly, the new iPhone SE might also incorporate Face ID technology, signalling the end of the Home Button with Touch ID. However, the Dynamic Island feature will likely remain exclusive to Apple's higher-end models.

It is expected that Apple aims to equip the new SE with advanced Apple Intelligence functionalities, enabled by the inclusion of the A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. This will be the same variant of the latest system-on-chip (SoC) used in the entry-level iPhone 16, featuring a 5-core GPU.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 4 might inherit the 48MP wide camera and 12MP front camera from the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. However, it appears that there will be no ultra-wide or telephoto lenses included. Instead, Apple is expected to leverage the 48MP sensor to market the new SE as capable of achieving 2x “optical" zoom.

