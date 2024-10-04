iPhone SE 4 leaks Apple’s First 5G modem and iPhone 14-inspired design tipped
The upcoming iPhone SE 4 from Apple will likely introduce a new 5G modem, a design akin to the iPhone 14, and advanced features powered by the A18 chip. It may inherit camera specs from the iPhone 15 while omitting some lens options.
California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new generation of the iPhone SE next year, according to a recent report by Bloomberg.
