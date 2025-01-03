A new budget iPhone, possibly the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e, is reportedly set for a late March to early April 2025 release. It will likely feature a modern design, A18 chipset, 8GB RAM, and a significant camera upgrade.

Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new budget-friendly iPhone, with speculation swirling over whether it will be called the iPhone SE 4 or rebranded as the iPhone 16e. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renowned leakers, including Majin Bu on X and Chinese source Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, have hinted at the potential renaming. This branding shift could tie the device to Apple’s flagship iPhone 16 lineup, which includes the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Although Apple has yet to confirm details, reports suggest a release window between late March and early April 2025. If realised, the new device will mark a significant leap forward in terms of design and specifications, catering to users seeking premium features at an affordable price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abandoning the dated aesthetics of the iPhone 8, the upcoming model is expected to adopt a design akin to the iPhone 14. Reports indicate a 6.06-inch OLED display will replace the current 4.7-inch LCD, delivering richer colours and deeper contrasts. In addition, the home button with Touch ID is rumoured to be replaced by Face ID, aligning the budget model with Apple’s flagship design language. Slimmer bezels are also expected, enhancing the user experience with a more immersive screen.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature Apple’s A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM—double that of its predecessor. This combination promises significant performance improvements, enabling advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Furthermore, Apple’s in-house 5G modem is anticipated to debut in this model, reducing reliance on Qualcomm components and bolstering connectivity.

On the camera front, a major upgrade is expected with a 48MP rear sensor, a considerable improvement over the iPhone SE 3’s 12MP offering. Combined with a Fusion lens, this enhancement is likely to deliver sharper images and enhanced zoom capabilities, making it a strong contender for photography enthusiasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, pricing could range up to ₹54,000, slightly higher than the iPhone SE 3’s launch price of ₹43,900.