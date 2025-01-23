The iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16e—whichever name Apple chooses—is expected to launch in March or April later this year, according to reliable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Ahead of its release, we already have a trickle of details about the phone, including its alleged design, which is rumoured to resemble the iPhone 14. There is still uncertainty about whether the device will feature the Dynamic Island. However, one detail that seems almost confirmed is the single-camera setup. Let’s delve into how we feel about this feature and whether it could be a deal breaker.

Single-Camera Setup: A Deal Breaker? Not necessarily. Here’s why. If you see the iPhone 16, Apple promises optical-quality 2x images, thanks to its Fusion Camera technology. This technology enables optical-quality images by cropping into the 48-megapixel main wide sensor and using Apple’s machine learning tricks. Essentially, it achieves results comparable to a telephoto lens without the hardware.

While this method doesn’t provide a one-to-one match with a dedicated optical lens, it comes impressively close. This allows features like natural-looking portraits and a 2x focal length to shine. If the iPhone SE 4 incorporates a 48-megapixel main sensor and Fusion Camera technology, it could also bring the 2x focal length range to this mid-range device. Effectively, this could simulate multiple lenses using just one hardware lens.

That said, you would certainly miss out on the ultra-wide-angle focal length since zooming out would not be possible with a single sensor.

Video Capabilities on the iPhone SE 4 The iPhone SE 4 is expected to offer some of the best video quality in the mid-range segment. Based on Apple’s consistent track record with video performance, this device could be a smart choice for content creators looking to produce high-quality videos without breaking the bank.

However, flagship-grade features like ProRes and Log video recording, which are also absent on the vanilla iPhone 16 models, are unlikely to make their way to the iPhone SE 4.