The comparison between the iPhone SE 4 and the base iPhone 16 is shaping up to be quite interesting. Here's what could be in store.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March or April later this year, supporting several features that could make it a great mid-range device. That said, it will undercut the iPhone 16 series by at least a few hundred dollars, which makes things particularly interesting.

Based on current reports and leaks—which are from reliable sources—the phone is shaping up to include some flagship features, including Apple Intelligence. This is why the comparison between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone SE 4 is so intriguing. Given the available information, we compare both devices to see how the eventual comparison will shape up and what the landscape might look like when Apple finally launches the phone.

iPhone SE 4 could bring iPhone 16-like features for less The iPhone 16 series introduced broad but incremental changes, some of which were not highly regarded by users. However, one key feature that received significant attention was Apple Intelligence—Apple's brand-new generative AI experience for the iPhone. Both the standard iPhone 16 models and the Pro variants feature this capability. Now, based on reports, the next iPhone SE—which could be called the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 16e, or something else—may also include Apple Intelligence.

This raises an interesting scenario. Customers might realise that the iPhone SE 4, which could cost several hundred dollars less, offers the same AI capabilities. As a result, those who haven't upgraded yet might be enticed to save money and opt for the iPhone SE 4 instead—assuming, of course, that the device launches with the expected set of features.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone SE 4: Performance could be similar Performance is a key metric users evaluate when purchasing a phone, and the iPhone 16 is no slouch, thanks to its Apple A18 chipset based on 3nm architecture. Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 may feature the same chip—or at the very least, the A17 Pro, which powered the iPhone 15 Pro models and currently powers the iPad Mini 7. If this turns out to be true, both phones will be closely matched in terms of performance, meaning buyers of the iPhone SE 4 wouldn't lose out on much.

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature 8GB of RAM, just like the iPhone 16 models, to support Apple Intelligence. This makes it a strong contender for those prioritising performance at a lower price point.

Camera: Dual vs Single The iPhone 16 series gets some of the best cameras in the industry, featuring a reliable dual-camera setup. Apple has introduced ‘Fusion Camera’ technology, which enables the device to crop in on the sensor, resulting in optical-quality zoomed shots. While not as effective as a true optical lens, this technology produces significantly better results than traditional digital zoom.

Now, if Apple brings this same technology to the iPhone SE 4 with its single-camera setup, it could enhance zoomed-in shots despite the lack of a telephoto sensor. This could make the single-camera setup more justified, as the phone might still be able to take 2x zoomed shots. However, iPhone SE 4 users would still miss out on an ultra-wide-angle lens.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: More similarities Design is another area where both phones could share similarities. The iPhone SE 4, like the iPhone 16, is expected to feature flat sides and a flat display. With both phones potentially sporting a 6.1-inch screen, they may feel quite similar in hand. However, reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 might lack certain features, such as Dynamic Island.

While the overall feel might be comparable, the iPhone SE 4 could still differ in key aspects. It remains unclear whether Apple will offer a matte finish like the iPhone 16, but if it does, it could contribute to a more premium look and feel while also reducing fingerprint smudges.