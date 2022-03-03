Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
iPhone SE price slashed on Flipkart. Here's how to get it for just 15,499

iPhone SE price slashed on Flipkart. Here's how to get it for just 15,499

At present, the Apple iPhone SE is selling with a discount of 24% off on Flipkart.
2 min read . 04:05 PM IST Livemint

  • You can get the first generation Apple iPhone SE (64GB) at an impressive discount on the Walmart-owned e-commerce site

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you're planning to get Apple iPhone SE, this could be the right time, as the smartphone is selling at just for 15,499 on e-commerce site Flipkart in India.

You can get the first generation Apple iPhone SE (64GB) at an impressive discount on the Walmart-owned e-commerce site.

Flipkart has listed the first generation Apple smartphone with discount, and exchange offers that will bring down its price by a considerable amount.

At present, the Apple iPhone SE is selling with a discount of 24% off on Flipkart. This brings down its rate to 30,299 as against its original price of 39,900.

On top of this, the buyer can opt for the exchange offer by selling his/her older smartphone. The exchange value of your old smartphone can go up to 14,800. 

However, the value depends upon the condition and model of the old smartphone. With the exchange offer, the value of your Apple iPhone SE will come down to 15,499.

But first check whether the exchange offer is available for your locality and the value of your old phone before making a exchange.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc will host its annual spring product launch event on March 8, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.

The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of its popular iPhone with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini.

The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor.

IPhones with 5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for its flagship product, with its latest model iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity.

The world's most valuable company, Apple was able to overcome supply chain issues that crippled other industries and companies that led to product shortages during the holiday season to post record sales, thanks to the popularity of its iPhones.

