Foldable smartphones are definitely on the path to becoming mainstream. Almost every notable smartphone manufacturer has launched at least one foldable offering, some have even brought different form factors.

The undisputed leader in the segment currently is Samsung. The Korean giant recently launched the latest iteration of its Fold and Flip foldable smartphones, and even cut their prices to evoke buyers' interest. While there are other players in the market, including Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi, there isn't much competition. A challenge from Apple in this field has been rumoured for long, albeit without confirmation.

A foldable iPhone has been reportedly in the works for quite some time now. Several patent wins by Apple have even indicated the same. But the Cupertino tech giant has not confirmed anything on this front.

Be that as it may, a recent concept video has given a glimpse what a folding phone from Apple's stable could look like. Concepts iPhone, the designer behind the concept, monickered the device iPhone Flip. Watch the concept video below:

As seen in the video, there are several familiar bells and whistles on the iPhone Flip and some much-anticipated ones. The most obvious one is the folding screen up front and the crease of a hinge at the back.

While flipped open, iPhone Flip looks like a future iteration of the standard iPhone. The familiar rounded corners, Apple logo in the back, rounded and square camera bump with three lenses, dual speaker grilles and the Lightning port placed at the bottom edge, power button to the right, volume rocker and do not disturb slider on the left have been part of the iPhone look for sometime now.

The notch is where the changes begin to surface. The cutout which holds the hardware for Face ID is noticeably smaller than seen on older iPhones. This happens to be in line with expectations for the upcoming iPhone 13.

Also, apart from the antenna lines, the concept phone also shows a chamfered groove. It starts from the right edge and runs across the middle of the back, ending on the left edge. This where hinge for the folding screen lives. The hinge itself has a substantial, solid look to it, with little to no gaps visible. Means it will be quite secure against dust - the biggest woe of foldable phones as of now. However, it will sure be a uphill task difficult to design and engineer such a hinge in the real world.

The video imagines the Apple iPhone Flip with a 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR Display.

On the inside, the concept lists even bigger improvements. The iPhone Flip could sport under-display Touch ID sensors, a powerful upgrade in the form of a M1 chipset and dual SIM capabilities.

iPhone Flip concept also bring to table the futuristic concept of air charging technology that can recharge the device remotely.

While the iPhone Flip concept paints a very nice-looking picture, it remains to be seen when, or if, Apple will confirm a foldable phone. Till the day comes, guessing what the device will cost can be a fun way to pass time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.