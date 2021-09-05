iPhone that folds! Apple ‘Flip’ phone concept packs

Also, apart from the antenna lines, the concept phone also shows a chamfered groove. It starts from the right edge and runs across the middle of the back, ending on the left edge. This where hinge for the folding screen lives. The hinge itself has a substantial, solid look to it, with little to no gaps visible. Means it will be quite secure against dust - the biggest woe of foldable phones as of now. However, it will sure be a uphill task difficult to design and engineer such a hinge in the real world.