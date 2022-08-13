iPhone troubles? Study reveals most searched iPhone problems on Google2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 12:32 PM IST
- A study by Freedom Mobiles has compiled a list of over 130 keywords that are the most Google searched problems on Apple iPhone.
Listen to this article
One time or the other, we all have faced issues with our smartphones. Chances are, these problems are also faced by other users. A study by Freedom Mobiles has compiled a list of over 130 keywords that are the most Google searched problems on Apple iPhone. As per the study, ‘iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes’ is the most common iPhone issue faced by iPhone users around the world. The keyword has an average Global Search volume of 42,000 monthly searches.