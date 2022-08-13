One time or the other, we all have faced issues with our smartphones. Chances are, these problems are also faced by other users. A study by Freedom Mobiles has compiled a list of over 130 keywords that are the most Google searched problems on Apple iPhone . As per the study, ‘iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes’ is the most common iPhone issue faced by iPhone users around the world. The keyword has an average Global Search volume of 42,000 monthly searches.

Interestingly, the case occurs when users themselves guess their password wrong 10 times. After five wrong password attempts, iPhone starts giving the following error messages to its user:

- 6 incorrect guesses: iPhone is disabled. Try again in 1 minute

- 7 incorrect guesses: iPhone is disabled. Try again in 5 minutes

- 8 incorrect guesses: iPhone is disabled. Try again in 15 minutes

- 9 incorrect guesses: iPhone is disabled. Try again in 60 minutes

- 10 incorrect guesses: iPhone is disabled. Connect to iTunes

‘Forgot iPhone passcode’ and ‘Face ID not working’ are the second and third most commonly faced issues with a search volume of 38,000 and 32,000, respectively.

The study results are categorized by the UK, the US, and Global Search volume allowing users to see if the issues are faced by users across the world or are specific to particular locations. For iPhone users in the US and the UK, difficulties getting their Face ID to work is the most common issue. According to the study, an average of 18,000 US users and 5,600 British users search ‘face id not working’ per month. Other commonly faced problems are ‘forgot iphone passcode’ in the US and ‘iphone not charging’ in the UK followed by iPhones getting stuck on the Apple logo. ‘Airpods not connecting to iphone’ and ‘carplay not working’ are another problems found in the top 10 list of issues faced by iPhone users. The keywords has a search volume of 12,000 and 11,000 searches in the US, respectively.