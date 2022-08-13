iPhone troubles? Study reveals most searched iPhone problems on Google

The study results are categorized by the UK, the US, and Global Search volume allowing users to see if the issues are faced by users across the world or are specific to particular locations. For iPhone users in the US and the UK, difficulties getting their Face ID to work is the most common issue. According to the study, an average of 18,000 US users and 5,600 British users search ‘face id not working’ per month. Other commonly faced problems are ‘forgot iphone passcode’ in the US and ‘iphone not charging’ in the UK followed by iPhones getting stuck on the Apple logo. ‘Airpods not connecting to iphone’ and ‘carplay not working’ are another problems found in the top 10 list of issues faced by iPhone users. The keywords has a search volume of 12,000 and 11,000 searches in the US, respectively.

