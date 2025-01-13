If you're an iPhone user, you're likely aware that Apple's built-in phishing protection in iMessage effectively disables links from unknown senders. These links, often sent by malicious entities, can result in significant financial losses. Apple automatically disables links in messages from unfamiliar email addresses or phone numbers. However, hackers and scammers have devised a clever method to bypass these protections, tricking users into enabling the links by prompting them to reply to a message. Here's how this trick works.

Rise Of Phishing Attacks Thanks To This Clever Trick As per a new report by Bleeping Computer, there has been a surge in phishing attacks designed to trick unsuspecting victims into replying to a text message so that the links in the potentially harmful message are re-enabled, allowing you to click on them directly.

The report notes that scammers typically send generic and convincing messages, such as alerts about potential courier shipping issues, unpaid road tolls, or something else that prompts you to reply. These text messages often contain reply prompts, such as "yes" or simply "Y", or instructions like "please reply Y", after which you are often instructed to exit the message, open it again, and click on the link in the message.

Once you click on the link, it usually takes you to a dangerous page where you could lose personal information and more.

The report also mentioned that even if you don’t open the link after replying to a message from a potentially dangerous entity, replying sends a signal to the hacker that you actively respond to such messages. This makes you a more attractive target for further attacks.

iMessage Phishing Danger: How To Be Safe? To protect yourself from tactics like these, you should never reply to a message from an unknown or suspicious entity. As scams are increasingly prevalent online, you should always be cautious of potentially harmful phishing attempts.