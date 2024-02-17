iPhone users beware! THIS Trojan can empty your bank accounts: How to stay safe
GoldPickaxe, a new banking Trojan for iOS, targets iPhone users by stealing sensitive data and draining bank accounts. The malware uses biometric data for AI deepfakes to impersonate victims effectively.
In a concerning turn of events for iPhone users worldwide, iOS security has been rattled by the emergence of the first-ever banking Trojan tailored specifically for Apple devices. Dubbed GoldPickaxe, this malicious software, originally known as the Android Trojan GoldDigger, has evolved with advanced features designed to facilitate the unauthorized draining of bank accounts of users with iPhones.