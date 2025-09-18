iPhone users say iOS 26's Liquid Glass makes them feel dizzy: here's how to fix it

Apple's iOS 26 update got off to a rocky start as users began complaining about battery drainage and performance concerns, followed by complaints about legibility issues with the new Liquid Glass UI.

​Now, users have begun complaining that Dark Mode on iOS 26 makes the icons look tilted because of Liquid Glass. Notably, the new visual language adds subtle glowing appearances on the top-left and bottom-right corners of the app icons to mimic the effect produced by actual glass.

​However, Redditors point out that the icons appear 'tilted' and 'skewed' especially when Dark Mode is turned on and a dark wallpaper is in the background.

​Some users point out that the new look makes them feel 'drunk,' while others say it's causing them eyesoreness and some even claim to be experiencing vertigo or motion sickness.

​How to fix the tilted icons effect on iOS 26? ​An immediate fix to the problem could be using a more colorful wallpaper to mask the effect. You can also stop using Dark Mode altogether to not see the tilted icon effect.

​Users on the Reddit thread point out that going to the Accessibility settings and making changes like "Reduce Motion" and "Reduce Transparency" can help reduce the effect of tilted icons.

​To do this, you can go to Settings, then tap on Accessibility and click on Display & Text Size, then tap on Reduce Transparency.

​Unfortunately, if you don't want to go through this whole process, you'll just have to wait for a fix to be issued by Apple in a future software update.

​iOS 26 Eligible Devices: ​iPhone 16e

​iPhone 16 Plus

​iPhone 16 Pro

​iPhone 16 Pro Max

​iPhone 15

​iPhone 15 Plus

​iPhone 15 Pro

​iPhone 15 Pro Max

​iPhone 14

​iPhone 14 Plus

​iPhone 14 Pro

​iPhone 14 Pro Max

​iPhone 13

​iPhone 13 mini

​iPhone 13 Pro

​iPhone 13 Pro Max

​iPhone 12

​iPhone 12 mini

​iPhone 12 Pro

​iPhone 12 Pro Max

​iPhone 11

​iPhone 11 Pro

​iPhone 11 Pro Max

​iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)