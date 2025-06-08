iPhone users say Mail app keeps crashing after iOS 18.5 — here’s what might help

Apple users have reported another issue after updating to iOS 18.5, with many facing a blank screen while trying to open the Mail app. The latest iOS 18 update was released last month, but complaints about this problem have started surfacing across Apple Communities, Reddit, and other forums in recent weeks.

Users on social media say the Mail app displays a blank screen before becoming unresponsive or crashing unexpectedly.

Apple has not yet acknowledged the problem or issued a fix, but users have already started trying short-term workarounds to prevent the app from crashing. Some have experimented with restarting their iPhone, force closing the Mail app, disabling auto-correction on their keyboard, and even reinstalling the app altogether.

Despite these measures, users report that none of the fixes are permanent and the problem returns after some time.

Apple users on Mail app issues: On user on Apple Community while explaining the issue wrote, “My mail app no longer works after the iOS18.5 update. I uninstalled and re-installed and it attempts to open (blank white screen) and crashes every time. Was this intentional? Does Apple know that I use my phone for business and this is crippling? Why don't they test these updates before releasing and costing me a lot of money?”

“Response time is laggy, app is freezing and unresponsive, emails will not open, inbox won’t refresh to show new mail (although I’ve received a notification), etc. Restarting the device does fix it, but only temporarily—and that’s being generous.” added another user on Reddit