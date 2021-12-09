OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  iPhone XR price down to 18,599! Know how to get it
Listen to this article

iPhone XR price: Yes, you read it right! You can buy the iPhone XR for just 18,599. E-commerce giant Amazon will sell you a brand new iPhone XR with 64GB storage for 18,599 only. However, a lot of terms and conditions apply in order to buy it at that rate.

At present, the iPhone XR is selling at a price of 34,999 on Amazon for the base version. This rate applies across all the colour variants, including the Product Red variant. Please note that the new units of the iPhone XR do not come with a charging adapter; only the cell and the Lightning to USB-C cable.

Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of nearly 14,900 if you give away your old device. In addition to this, if you make the transaction via Yes Bank or American Express Credit Card EMI, you can get an addition discount of 1500. This brings the rate down to 18,599.

Meanwhile, Production of Apple Inc's flagship iPhone 13 smartphones fell 20% short of previous plans in September and October, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The holiday-quarter is one of the busiest for the company as many consumers seek to buy its products as gifts, weeks ahead of Christmas.

However, after launching the iPhone 13 range and new iPads in September, a major threat looms over Apple as it scrambles to keep up with the global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions.

Chief Executive Tim Cook had told Reuters in October that the impact of supply chain challenges would be worse during the holiday sales quarter than it was in the previous quarter.

In October, for the first time in more than a decade, iPhone and iPad assembly was halted for several days due to supply chain constraints and restrictions on the use of power in China, Nikkei reported.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout