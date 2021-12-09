iPhone XR price: Yes, you read it right! You can buy the iPhone XR for just ₹18,599. E-commerce giant Amazon will sell you a brand new iPhone XR with 64GB storage for ₹18,599 only. However, a lot of terms and conditions apply in order to buy it at that rate.

At present, the iPhone XR is selling at a price of ₹34,999 on Amazon for the base version. This rate applies across all the colour variants, including the Product Red variant. Please note that the new units of the iPhone XR do not come with a charging adapter; only the cell and the Lightning to USB-C cable.

Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of nearly ₹14,900 if you give away your old device. In addition to this, if you make the transaction via Yes Bank or American Express Credit Card EMI, you can get an addition discount of ₹1500. This brings the rate down to ₹18,599.

Meanwhile, Production of Apple Inc's flagship iPhone 13 smartphones fell 20% short of previous plans in September and October, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The holiday-quarter is one of the busiest for the company as many consumers seek to buy its products as gifts, weeks ahead of Christmas.

However, after launching the iPhone 13 range and new iPads in September, a major threat looms over Apple as it scrambles to keep up with the global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions.

Chief Executive Tim Cook had told Reuters in October that the impact of supply chain challenges would be worse during the holiday sales quarter than it was in the previous quarter.

In October, for the first time in more than a decade, iPhone and iPad assembly was halted for several days due to supply chain constraints and restrictions on the use of power in China, Nikkei reported.

