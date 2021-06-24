Apple could place an under-screen fingerprint sensor and upgrade the wide-angle camera to a 48MP sensor on the iPhones set to be launched in 2022, said an analyst. The line-up, which might be named iPhone 14, is expected to drop the mini iPhone and will feature the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the top-shelf iPhone 14 Pro Max, said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Known for his projections related to Apple devices, Kuo stated that the an iPhone equipped with a 6.7-inch screen in 2022 will retail below $900, as per a report by Verge. The Cupertino tech giant currently sells a device with a screen of this size only on the iPhone Pro Max, which starts at $1,099. If this comes to pass, buyers might see cheaper iPhones with bigger screens.

Kuo also predicted that Apple could bring non-Pro iPhones in two screen sizes with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens. Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively, have footprints this big.

As expected, the iPhone mini is most likely to be dropped from the 2022 iPhone line-up. Recent reports have revealed that Apple has stopped production of iPhone 12 mini on account of tepid sales. While the company will include a mini iPhone in its upcoming smartphone line-up scheduled for launch in September this year, it is most likely to be dropped next year, analysts including Kuo have said.

Apple has another reason to move away from mini iPhones too. Documents that came to light during the tussle between Epic and Apple showed that Apple commissioned a report on the smartphone purchasing habits of consumers late last year. This report revealed that that many customers were buying phones with screens larger than six inches, as well as more people were turning to Samsung than Apple for their big phone needs.

Apart from the iPhone 14 line-up, Apple might also launch a new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities. In the absence of a mainstream mini iPhone, this will be the cheapest 5 offering from Apple's stables.

In addition to larger screens, Apple will release iPhones with under-screen fingerprint readers, Kuo said. This would mean the return of widely popular Touch ID, after a fashion. Apple recently introduced its much-liked biometric security mechanism was to the its M1 Mac computers.

As for design changes, Kuo did not list what changes can be expected in the 2022 iPhone line-up. However, in the past, he has said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will ditch the notch design for a new 'punch-hole display' similar to what is used in some flagship Android phones.

The iPhone 13 series, which is set to be unveiled in September this year, is not expected to make a lot of changes on the design front and will instead focus on optimising existing features.

