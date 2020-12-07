iPhones running on iOS 14.2 report severe battery drainage issues

Apple’s new iOS 14.2 update is creating issues for iPhone users. Many users are complaining of a severe battery drain issue . Users are taking to both Apple’s Developer Forum and Reddit in order to declare their grievances with the iOS 14.2 update.

The problems mentioned on the forums include extremely quick battery drainage. A report by MacRumours claims that few users even witnessed up to 50% of battery drainage in just 30 minutes and some reported up to five per cent of battery drainage in a few minutes. The battery percentage resets to a higher number once the user restarts their device.

The complaints have mostly been sourced from users of older generation of iPhones which includes iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and even the first-generation of iPhone SE. Since the problem is occurring in multiple devices, it is safe to assume that the problem is occurring due to the software of the devices and the common denominator being the new iOS software.

Apple also recently launched a new 14.2.1 update but it did not address the above-mentioned problems that the users are facing. However, the company is already testing the upcoming iOS 14.3 update and it might be able to solve the majority of the current issues faced by iPhone users. Since there is no resolution in the current update, users of the older generation iPhones can hold off updating their phones to the iOS 14.2 update.

Recently, users of Apples’ iPhone 12 Pro also reported some unusual battery activity but the problem did not seem to be as severe. Many users, on Apple’s Developer Forum, claimed that they were facing battery drainage even when the phone was on stand-by.

