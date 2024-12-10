Trending in 2024: IPL, BJP and Ratan Tata among Google’s most-searched topics in India this year. Check full list
The top 10 trending searches on Google for 2024 reflect a focus on elections and sports, with BJP, IPL, and Congress as prominent keywords.
Just like every year, Google has revealed the top 10 trending searches on the search giant. Elections and sports dominated the trending searches on Google in 2024, with BJP, IPL, Congress, Olympics and Election 2024 among the top 10 searches.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message