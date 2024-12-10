Just like every year, Google has revealed the top 10 trending searches on the search giant. Elections and sports dominated the trending searches on Google in 2024, with BJP, IPL, Congress, Olympics and Election 2024 among the top 10 searches.

Top 10 searches on Google in 2024:

1) Indian Premier League

2) T20 World Cup

3) Bhartiya Janta Party

4) Election Results 2024

5) Olympics 2024

6) Excessive heat

7) Ratan Tata

8) Indian National Congress

9) Pro Kabaddi League

10) Indian Super League

Sports and Politics dominate Google Search in India:

While IPL, T20 World Cup and Olympics 2024 are a no as trending searches for 2024. Interestingly even other domestic sporting tournaments like Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League, Women's Premier League and Duleep Trophy found traction among the Indian masses. Other sporting events that were searched in India include Copa América, The UEFA European Football Championship and Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

With Indian general elections and many state elections scheduled held this year, terms like ‘Election 2024’, ‘Bhartiya Janta Party’ and ‘Indian National Congress’ dominated the search rankings in 2024. Even among the top searched people of 2024, politicians like Vinesh Phogat, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan topped the rankings.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!