IPL, coronavirus most-searched words on Google in 2020

Searches were largely centred around 'How to' and 'What is', reflecting concerns related to work-from-home and dealing with the pandemic. 'How to make paneer?' and 'How to increase immunity?' topped the list, followed by the distinctive 'How to make dalgona coffee.' 'What is' queries included the baffling 'What is binod?', followed by many virus-related queries such as 'What is plasma therapy?' and 'What is hantavirus?'.