IPL stays India's most searched term in 2025; Gemini and Grok break into top 10: Check out the full list

It is that time of the year once again when Google gives an analysis of the top searches made in the year. The company has released a separate report on the top searches in India and, unsurprisingly, AI related searches were among some of the most popular terms.

Advertisement

What were the top searched terms in India in 2025? As per Google data shared on Thursday, Indian Premier League (IPL) was once again the most searched term in India. However, while there were no AI related search terms in the top 10 list in 2024, the company says Google Gemini was the second highest searched term this year, while xAI’s Grok chatbot was in the eighth spot. Surprisingly, ChatGPT, the most popular chatbot by market share, did not find a place in the top 10 list.

“We witnessed deep curiosity for the AI world; Google Gemini soared to become the number two top trending search, while people embraced Nano Banana trends,” Google said in a blogpost.

Apart from this, trending sports events like the ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League and Women’s World Cup were also among the top searched terms.

Advertisement

Top searches in India in 2025

Here are the top searched terms in India

1. Indian Premier League

3. Asia Cup

4. ICC Champions Trophy

5. Pro Kabaddi League

6. Maha Kumbh Mela

7. Women’s World Cup

8. Grok

9. Saiyaara

Advertisement

AI dominates Google search trends

Google also released a separate list for top trends in India, which was dominated by image creation trends powered by Gemini Nano Banana and ChatGPT. The top trend for the year was the Gemini trend, followed by the Ghibli trend and 3D model trend. Notably, the launch of Google’s Nano Banana model led users to create 3D models of themselves and retro looking saree images, among a host of other trends. The Nano Banana Pro model by Google has turned out to be more powerful than its predecessor, but it has not led to a similar viral trend.

Top trending searches in India:

Gemini trend

Ghibli trend

3D Model trend

Gemini Saree trend

Action Figure trend

Advertisement

Top AI related searches in India:

Google Gemini

Gemini AI Photo

Deepseek

Perplexity

Google AI Studio

ChatGPT

ChatGPT Ghibli Art

Flow

Ghibli Style Image Generator

A-Z of Google Search in India in 2025

Meanwhile, the tech giant has also released an A to Z of top searches in India, with A standing for Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, the breakout stars of Saiyaara, while Z stands for singer Zubeen Garg.