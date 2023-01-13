iQoo 11 5G goes on sale in India via Amazon: Price, bank offers and more

iQoo 11 5G goes on sale in India via Amazon: Price, bank offers and more2 min read . 12:20 PM IST
- iQoo 11 5G can be purchased via Amazon India website and app. The handset boasts of a 50MP triple camera setup and boasts of 120watt fast charging.
iQoo 11 5G smartphone is now available in India. The flagship iQoo phone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It can be purchased via Amazon India website and app. The handset boasts of a 50MP triple camera setup and boasts of 120watt fast charging. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone before buying it
iQoo 11 5G smartphone is now available in India. The flagship iQoo phone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It can be purchased via Amazon India website and app. The handset boasts of a 50MP triple camera setup and boasts of 120watt fast charging. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone before buying it
iQoo 11 5G comes with a starting price of ₹59,999. Its base model packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Another variant has 16GB RAM and can be purchased at ₹64,999.
iQoo 11 5G comes with a starting price of ₹59,999. Its base model packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Another variant has 16GB RAM and can be purchased at ₹64,999.
As announced by the company, introductory offers on the phone include a discount of ₹5,000 using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. There is an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000 on Vivo and iQoo old smartphones. Amazon Prime members can get ₹1,000 extra off on the purchase of iQoo 11 5G.
As announced by the company, introductory offers on the phone include a discount of ₹5,000 using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. There is an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000 on Vivo and iQoo old smartphones. Amazon Prime members can get ₹1,000 extra off on the purchase of iQoo 11 5G.
The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness. This handset from iQoo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and comes with extended RAM 3.0 feature which can be used to add 8GB of extra virtual RAM.
The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness. This handset from iQoo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and comes with extended RAM 3.0 feature which can be used to add 8GB of extra virtual RAM.
The iQoo 11 5G runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. For optics, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with OIS support. It packs a 13MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with a 116 degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, the handset comes with a 16MP front camera sensor. Interestingly, the smartphone comes with a V2 imaging chip that can be used to record 4K videos at night.
The iQoo 11 5G runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. For optics, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with OIS support. It packs a 13MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with a 116 degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, the handset comes with a 16MP front camera sensor. Interestingly, the smartphone comes with a V2 imaging chip that can be used to record 4K videos at night.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W FlashCharge support. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 50 percent within eight minutes. In terms of sensor, the smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W FlashCharge support. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 50 percent within eight minutes. In terms of sensor, the smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.