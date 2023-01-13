iQoo 11 5G goes on sale in India via Amazon: Price, bank offers and more

iQoo 11 5G smartphone is now available in India. The flagship iQoo phone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It can be purchased via Amazon India website and app. The handset boasts of a 50MP triple camera setup and boasts of 120watt fast charging. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone before buying it

