iQOO 13 leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, 16GB RAM, enhanced security, and flat OLED display expected
Anticipation surrounds the iQOO 13 featuring a flat OLED 2K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, 6,000mAh battery, and triple 50MP camera system, aiming to outperform the iQOO 12 in multiple aspects.
iQOO 13, the anticipated successor to the iQOO 12, is generating excitement as details about its design, processor, battery, and camera have surfaced online ahead of its expected November release. Last year's iQOO 12 impressed with its speed, camera capabilities, and long battery life, and the iQOO 13 promises to surpass it with several significant enhancements.