iQOO 13 set to launch in India on December 3: Pre-offer price leaked - all you need to know
iQOO will launch the iQOO 13 in India on December 3, with pre-offer pricing expected under ₹55,000. The device could feature a 6.82-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
iQOO is all geared up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India on 3 December. Ahead of the official launch event, a notable leak has surfaced regarding the device’s pre-offer pricing. Prominent tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed on X that the pre-offer price for the iQOO 13 will be set under ₹55,000.